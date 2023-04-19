A former amusement arcade in the Old Town, which suffered a devastating fire earlier this year, is set to be demolished soon.

The blaze broke out at the building in George Street on Wednesday, January 18.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 7.15pm, with up to 10 pumps spending all night tackling the blaze. Residents in nearby properties also had to be evacuated.

Firefighters were still at the scene early the next morning and the road had to be closed off to traffic until later that day.

On January 30, Sussex Police said the fire was being treated as ‘deliberate ignition’.

Today (Wednesday, April 19), a spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council (HBC) said a definite date for demolition has not yet been fixed but a date is expected to be announced ‘in the next week or so’.

The Rainbow Restaurant, in Sturdee Place, suffered extensive damage as a result of January’s fire.

On its Facebook page, its owners said on January 27 that they will not be able to open the restaurant for ‘at least six months’.

The three-storey building in George Street used to operate as an amusement arcade and once housed a nightclub.

The building was sold for redevelopment into 20 flats in November last year. Planning permission was then sought to demolish the building to make way for four commercial units and 21 flats. But the application has since been withdrawn.

1 . IMG-0758.JPG The former amusement arcade in George Street Photo: Staff

2 . George St fire 2 180123 Kevin Boorman.JPG Firefighters at the scene on January 18. Picture by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . George St fire 1 180123 Kevin Boorman.JPG Firefighters at the scene on January 18. Picture by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

4 . George St fire 3 180123 Kevin Boorman.JPG Firefighters at the scene on January 18. Picture by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman