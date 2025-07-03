Hastings Police and volunteers record driver speeding at 48mph in 30mph zone

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:42 BST
Hastings Police joined Community Speed Watch volunteers to target speeding drivers after residents voiced concerns.

A police spokesperson said: "Following community concerns about excessive speeding, the Neighbourhood Policing Team joined Community Speed Watch (CSW) on Elphinstone Road for a proactive speed monitoring operation, another outing for the Speed Indication Device (SID).

"While the majority of drivers were within the legal limit, we did stop and speak with several motorists, including one individual recorded at 48mph in a 30mph zone.

"This level of speeding is unacceptable and poses a serious risk to all road users.

Police joined Community Speed Watch volunteer in Elphinstone Road. Pic: Hastings Police
Police joined Community Speed Watch volunteer in Elphinstone Road. Pic: Hastings Police

"Education and enforcement around speeding, and the potentially life-changing consequences it can have, remain a one of our priorities. We are committed to working alongside CSW and local residents to make our roads safer for everyone.

"We will continue to support Community Speed Watch initiatives and take robust action where necessary.

"If you’re interested in joining or setting up a CSW group in your area, please visit the Community Speed Watch website here https://orlo.uk/LBwIY "Sussex Police will provide full training and ongoing support."

