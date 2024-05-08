Hastings: Police appeal to identify 4 men following criminal damage to buildings in Old Town

Police have today released these images of four men they say they want to speak with in connection with criminal damage and graffiti on buildings in Hastings.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 8th May 2024, 15:08 BST

Sussex Police said the incident happened in West Street in the Old Town.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have been investigating and have issued CCTV images of four men they wish to speak with.

“The first is described as a white man with a beard, wearing a black baseball cap, a parka-style coat with a fur-lined hood, and a jacket.

“The second is described as a white man with long hair and a beard.

“The third is described as a white man with short hair and a beard, wearing a dark jacket.

“The fourth is described as a white man with short dark hair, wearing a light-coloured coat, jeans and dark trainers.”

Police said they received a report of damage to buildings in West Street on March 18.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who recognises the men or with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 132 of 18/03.”

An image of the four men police say they want to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police

One of the men police say they want to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police

One of the men police say they want to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police

One of the men police say they want to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police

