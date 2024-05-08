Sussex Police said the incident happened in West Street in the Old Town.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers have been investigating and have issued CCTV images of four men they wish to speak with.
“The first is described as a white man with a beard, wearing a black baseball cap, a parka-style coat with a fur-lined hood, and a jacket.
“The second is described as a white man with long hair and a beard.
“The third is described as a white man with short hair and a beard, wearing a dark jacket.
“The fourth is described as a white man with short dark hair, wearing a light-coloured coat, jeans and dark trainers.”
Police said they received a report of damage to buildings in West Street on March 18.
The spokesperson added: “Anyone who recognises the men or with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 132 of 18/03.”