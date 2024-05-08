Sussex Police said the incident happened in West Street in the Old Town.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have been investigating and have issued CCTV images of four men they wish to speak with.

“The first is described as a white man with a beard, wearing a black baseball cap, a parka-style coat with a fur-lined hood, and a jacket.

“The second is described as a white man with long hair and a beard.

“The third is described as a white man with short hair and a beard, wearing a dark jacket.

“The fourth is described as a white man with short dark hair, wearing a light-coloured coat, jeans and dark trainers.”

Police said they received a report of damage to buildings in West Street on March 18.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who recognises the men or with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 132 of 18/03.”

1 . Sussex Police image 1.jpg An image of the four men police say they want to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

2 . Sussex Police image 2.jpg One of the men police say they want to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

3 . Sussex Police image 3.jpg One of the men police say they want to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police