Hastings residents have raised concerns over speeding drivers with police and their MP.

Hastings police carry out speed checks after residents raise concerns
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "We were joined by MP Helena Dollimore and local councillor Trevor Webb to meet with residents of Springfield Road regarding concerns around excessive vehicle speeds in the area.
"To address these concerns directly, we deployed a Speed Indicator Device and engaged with residents about potential solutions.
"While decisions around traffic-calming measures such as speed humps or chicanes rest with the local Highways Authority, we have signposted residents to the appropriate channels for further guidance and support.
"We also discussed the creation of a local Community Speed Watch group, an initiative that was warmly welcomed. We will continue to conduct speed checks in the area and work closely with residents to support the setup of their own neighbourhood scheme.
"If you are interested in joining or starting a Community Speed Watch group, you can find more information here: https://orlo.uk/4AvCd. To report antisocial driving, please visit Operation Crackdown: https://orlo.uk/TyMPc. You can also get in touch with us via our website: https://orlo.uk/D5Is5."