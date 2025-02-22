Hastings Police crackdown on 'constant anti-social behaviour, drug activity, and littering'

Police in Hastings have taken action after members of the public ‘reported constant anti-social behaviour, drug activity, and littering'

Police said they have taken ‘decisive action to improve public safety’.

A social media post read: “You said – Constant anti-social behaviour, drug activity, and littering including drug paraphernalia in certain areas of the town.

"We did – Working alongside Hastings councillors and community safety groups, we took decisive action to improve public safety in those areas, by focusing on particular locations experiencing these persistent challenges.

"We supported the installation of security gates at Trinity Passage, and other locations that had been significantly impacted by these issues.”

The project ‘brought together key stakeholders’, including community safety manager John Whittington, Castle Ward councillor Judy Rogers, Hastings Borough Council’s waste & recycling officer Glenn Conway, Hastings business crime reduction director John Bownas, and local landlord Tania Spooner.

Police said ‘this collaborative effort demonstrates our commitment’ to creating ‘safer, more welcoming spaces’ for everyone living or working in Hastings.