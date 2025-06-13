Hastings police have detained a wanted man after he was spotted in the town.

A police spokesperson said: "We continue to carry out daily and evening patrols in Hastings town centre to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community.

"We swiftly identified and detained a male suspect wanted on recall to prison for breaching the conditions of his release relating to previous theft offences.

"He was taken into custody without incident shortly after being seen in the town."

They added: "We also engaged with members of the street community, ensuring the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is respected. Where necessary, alcohol was removed in line with the order to maintain a safe public space.

"Visible patrols will remain a priority, we’re here to provide support, reassurance, and a strong presence for residents, businesses, and visitors alike."​