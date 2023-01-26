Hastings Police extend Section 60 order in St Leonards neighbourhood following armed incident

Hastings Police have extended a Section 60 order for Hollington in St Leonards following Tuesday’s armed incident.

In a post on Facebook, Hastings Police said the Section 60 order, put in place in response to Tuesday’s armed incident, has been extended for a further 24 hours.

The order was put in place as ‘reports indicate that a number of people were involved’, according to police.

A Section 60 order provides officers with the power to conduct stop searches on anyone in this area and Hastings Police said they ‘appreciate the support the public has shown us already as we carry out these searches’.

Prevention Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of Hastings & Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We would like to reassure the public that we have not received further reports of violence in the area, however as our investigation is ongoing, this order will remain in place at this time.

“We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us online. Alternatively, you can ring 101 or speak to one of our officers in the area. Always call 999 in an emergency.

Hastings Police reassured residents earlier this week that ‘nobody was hurt or harmed’ and one man had been arrested.

They added: “We understand that the events yesterday may be alarming to those living and working in the area. Please be assured that these types of incidents are extremely rare in our county.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them, quoting Operation Beaumont, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.