Hastings Police said residents and shoppers have ‘often brought to our attention’ the ‘dangers of traffic seen in the pedestrianised area in the town’.

An example of this was spotted, first hand, by officers on Friday (February 21).

"During a routine patrol in Hastings today, we spotted a motorcyclist traveling in the wrong direction on Wellington Place and into the pedestrianised area, raising immediate safety concerns,” the police revealed on social media.

"On stopping the rider, we discovered they didn’t possess a valid driving licence or Insurance."

Police said the bike was seized and the rider was ‘reported for all offences’.