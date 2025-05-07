Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Hastings are investigating a spate of motorbike thefts.

A spokesperson said: "There has been a rise in motorbike thefts in the Hastings area, with 4 motorbikes being stolen over the weekend.

"We are aware of the situation and recognise how upsetting this is for everyone affected.

"We recently spoke with a number of motorbike owners at our Alexandra Park community meeting, where concerns about thefts increasing in recent weeks were raised.

Police in Hastings are investigating a spate of motorbike thefts. Pic: Hastings Police

"We are actively looking at ways to address these issues, but we do need your help. If you see anything suspicious, or are the victim of a theft, please report it immediately. Your information is vital. We also encourage you to use the following tips to secure your motorbike and make it much more difficult and time-consuming for a thief to succeed. The more barriers you put in place, the less likely your bike is to be targeted.

"If possible, keep your motorbike out of sight - Park it in a garage or a secure garden. Keeping it off the road can also help reduce your insurance premiums.

"Invest in a quality motorbike lock. A disc lock can secure the front brake disc, or you might use a grip lock on the brake and throttle controls. A chain lock threaded through the back wheel is best, as the front wheel can easily be removed. Whenever possible, secure your bike with the lock pulled tight to something immovable, such as a ground anchor or street furniture. Alternatively, thread the chain (if possible buy 22mm) through both the frame and back wheel.

"An alarm can be an effective deterrent. Please ensure any alarm you use is an approved device.

"Whenever you can, cover your motorbike. This not only helps deter thieves, but also protects your bike from the weather.

"A simple step like removing the spark plug or HT cap can also put off would-be thieves. If the thieves do manage to steal your bike, a tracker on the vehicle could help locate the motorbike and possibly the offenders.

"Together, we can make it far harder for thieves to operate in Hastings. Thank you for your vigilance and support. If you see your bike being stolen, never put yourself at risk, call 999 immediately."

