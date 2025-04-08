Hastings police join SpeedWatch volunteers to combat speeding traffic
A police spokesperson said: "We continue to support CSW as part of our continued partnership work to help keep the roads of your community safe, and we are pleased to report during the course of the morning, only two cars were recorded by teams having exceeded the limit for the road.
"If speeding is an issue in your area you can report online on the Sussex Police Website, or find out more about your local CSW group by searching CSW Sussex online.
"Community Speedwatch (CSW) is a national initiative where active members of local communities join with the support of the Police to monitor speeds of vehicles using speed detection devices.
"Vehicles exceeding the speed limit are referred to the police with the aim of educating drivers to reduce their speeds.
"In cases where education is blatantly ignored and evidence of repeat or excessive offences is collated (even across county borders), enforcement and prosecution can follow."
Find out more and join a local group online here: https://orlo.uk/fyUIg
