Hastings Police said officers made 19 arrests over the weekend (October 3-5) - including for assault, burglary and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A spokesperson said: "Over the weekend, we have continued with proactive patrols across Hastings and Rother as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe.

"Through targeted policing, we have made over 19 arrests in connection with a range of offences, including: assault – 7 individuals arrested; Burglary – 1 arrested; recall to Prison – 1 arrested; criminal damage – 3 arrested; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – 1 arrested; and dangerous driving – 2 arrested."

They added: "These arrests reflect our continued efforts to tackle crime head-on and respond swiftly to concerns raised by the public.

Hastings Police said officers made 19 arrests over the weekend. Pic: Hastings Police

"We remain committed to maintaining a visible presence in our communities, listening to residents, and taking decisive action to protect those who live and work in the area. We will continue to ensure our resources are focused where they are needed most."