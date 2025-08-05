Hastings Police remove car parked on pavement and 'stopping buses from passing'
It was parked near the Old King John pub in Middle Road, Ore.
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a vehicle parked on a footpath and obstructing part of the highway in Hastings.
"The vehicle was causing a significant obstruction, to the public walking on the footpath and preventing buses from passing.
"Despite efforts to locate the owner, no one came forward. Due to the immediate impact on traffic flow and public safety, we had no option but to arrange for the vehicle to be removed."
They added: "Vehicles parked irresponsibly not only inconvenience others but can pose real risks, especially for those having to step into the road to get round it.
"We would remind all drivers to park considerately and legally.
"If you have parking concerns, such as vehicles parked illegally or causing inconvenience, please report them directly to ESCC here https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/.../contact-us-about-parking. However, if a vehicle is causing an obstruction or posing a safety risk (e.g. blocking the road or pavement), please contact us on 101 so we can assess and take appropriate action."