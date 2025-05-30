Hastings Police has said farewell to Inspector Lauren Buck.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: "Wishing Inspector Lauren Buck every happiness as she heads to Australia for her next adventure!

"Lauren, who many still fondly call Lauren Barnes, has been part of the Sussex Police family since 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From her early days as a constable in Bexhill, to response teams in Hastings and Eastbourne, to custody sergeant and eventually Inspector, she’s done it all (and done it brilliantly). She’s since worked across Rother, Wealden, and most recently led the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team with her trademark calm, kindness, and practical approach.

Inspector Lauren Buck. Picture: Hastings Police

"For nearly 20 years, Lauren has been the steady hand and the voice of reason, during her time across divisions she has built strong partnerships, kept communities safe, and made a real difference, always with a smile and a wicked sense of humour.

"We’ll miss her honesty, her laugh, and her ability to stay cool in any situation.

"Thank you, Lauren, for everything. You’ve left some big boots to fill!

"We’re now looking forward to welcoming Inspector Matt Chapman to the Hastings team."