Hastings Police says 'regular day and night patrols are showing significant positive results' in town centre

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:08 BST
Hastings Police says 'regular day and night patrols are showing significant positive results' in tackling concerns raised about town centre crime.

A spokesperson said: "The Hastings Town Centre community meeting, held at the police pod last Saturday (April 26) provided an excellent opportunity to connect with residents and business owners in our town.

"Our primary goal was to talk with the community, understand their priorities, and share our progress on previously identified concerns.

"While attendance was modest, the setting allowed for meaningful conversations with those who participated.

Hastings Police says 'regular day and night patrols are showing significant positive results'. Pic: Hastings PoliceHastings Police says 'regular day and night patrols are showing significant positive results'. Pic: Hastings Police
"These discussions highlighted specific areas of focus, including key objectives such as shoplifting and the street community.

"We're pleased to report that our regular day and night patrols are showing significant positive results in addressing these community priorities. We will continue to build on our relationships with local businesses and residents, to show how we are addressing their concerns.

"As we approach the summer season, we remain committed to maintaining a visible and reassuring presence. We're here to proactively address concerns and ensure everyone feels safe while in Hastings town centre."

