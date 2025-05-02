Hastings Police says town centre businesses say 'shoplifting has reduced' due to its 'constant presence in the area'
Officers have also targeted Robertson Terrace after reports of large groups gathering to drink alcohol.
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "We have continued with our daily and evening foot patrols throughout Hastings town centre and along the seafront.
"We paid particular attention to Robertson Terrace following complaints regarding anti-social behaviour, and specifically monitored the shelters in the area, where large groups had been reported gathering and consuming alcohol.
"On both the 26th and 28th of April, we encountered groups drinking beer in these areas; however, they complied with our requests to move after we confiscated their alcohol.
"Whilst the area was clear during our check on the 29th, we again found individuals consuming alcohol in Robertson Terrace on the 30th.
"We gave further words of advice, explaining the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in effect for the area, and moved them from the location.
"Throughout the week, we have also been speaking to local businesses and we’re pleased to hear that shoplifting has reduced due to our constant presence in the area.
"Daily patrols will continue with officers on hand to tackle those issues that matter to the local community."
