Officers have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in Hastings town centre. Pic: Hastings Police

Hastings Police said officers searched for a missing vulnerable person while on patrol.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A Spokesperson said: "Officers have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in Hastings town centre over the weekend and into today (Tuesday) as part of our ongoing commitment to public safety and community reassurance.

"During patrols, we received information from colleagues in Yorkshire regarding a vulnerable adult who had been missing for several days and was believed to be in the local area.

"Officers immediately began making enquiries and conducting welfare checks at various locations. We’re pleased to confirm that the individual was safely located within a short period and has now been returned to the appropriate care and support in Yorkshire."

They added: "Officers were also on hand to respond promptly to an assault that occurred in the town yesterday. Situations like these highlight the importance of our presence and the role we play in supporting our community.

"We will continue to maintain a visible presence in the town and are committed to dealing with any issues as they arise. If you see us out and about, please feel free to stop and speak with us, we’re always happy to listen."