Hastings Police seize delivery rider's motorbike - 'no valid insurance or L plates'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:42 BST

Hastings Police seized a delivery rider's motorbike when it was discovered the rider did not have valid insurance and was not displaying L plates.

A spokesperson said: "A delivery rider was stopped on The Bourne in Hastings.

"Checks revealed that the rider did not hold valid insurance and was not displaying the required ‘L’ plates. The rider was reported for all relevant offences, and the vehicle was seized.

"We’re committed to keeping our roads safe and taking action against those who flagrantly break the law.

A delivery rider was stopped on The Bourne in Hastings. Pic: Hastings Police

"Under UK law, it is illegal to drive a vehicle on a public road without at least third-party insurance. Offenders may receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on their licence. In more serious cases, courts can impose an unlimited fine and a driving disqualification."

