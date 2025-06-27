Hastings Police seized a delivery rider's motorbike when it was discovered the rider did not have valid insurance and was not displaying L plates.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: "A delivery rider was stopped on The Bourne in Hastings.

"Checks revealed that the rider did not hold valid insurance and was not displaying the required ‘L’ plates. The rider was reported for all relevant offences, and the vehicle was seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re committed to keeping our roads safe and taking action against those who flagrantly break the law.

A delivery rider was stopped on The Bourne in Hastings. Pic: Hastings Police

"Under UK law, it is illegal to drive a vehicle on a public road without at least third-party insurance. Offenders may receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on their licence. In more serious cases, courts can impose an unlimited fine and a driving disqualification."