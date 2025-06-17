Hastings Police said officers seized an e-scooter from a rider who 'mounted the pavement and performed a U-turn in an apparent attempt to avoid us'.

A spokesperson said: "We observed a male riding an e-scooter along London Road, Hastings. Upon noticing us, he mounted the pavement and performed a U-turn in an apparent attempt to avoid us. We were able to stop the rider, and the e-scooter was subsequently seized."

They added: "We would like to remind the public that, as of 2025, it remains illegal to use privately owned e-scooters on public roads, pavements, and cycle lanes anywhere in the UK, unless they are part of a government-approved rental trial. Riders found using e-scooters illegally risk having their vehicles seized and may face further enforcement action."