Hastings Police seize motorbike after rider found to be 'uninsured and disqualified from driving'
Hastings Police seized a motorbike after a rider they stopped in the town centre was found to be uninsured and disqualified from driving.
A spokesperson said: "Officers on patrol spoke with a motorbike rider to advise them of the restrictions on vehicle access within Wellington Place during designated times.
"Subsequent checks revealed the rider was uninsured and disqualified from driving.
"The motorbike was seized, and the rider was reported for summons to appear in court."