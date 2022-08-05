Hastings police seize £80,000 worth of cannabis at address

Police said dozens of the plants were seized on July 27 in Braybrooke Road following concerns raised about a possible cannabis factory.

Officers, including a drone unit, attended and seized a large quantity of mature cannabis plants.

Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a class B drug, and on suspicion of abstracting or using electricity without authority.

The cannabis factory police found during the raid. Picture from Sussex Police

He was released under investigation, while enquiries continue.

Neighbourhood Enforcement Sergeant David Gill said: “This as a significant discovery after residents reported their concerns to us about a property being used to cultivate cannabis.

“Drug production and supply causes harm to our communities and links to wider criminal activity. This arrest demonstrates our commitment to disrupting the supply of drugs in Hastings and St Leonards.