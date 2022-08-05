Hastings police seize £80,000 worth of cannabis at address

Cannabis plants worth around £80,000 have been seized after police executed a search warrant in Hastings.

By Richard Gladstone
Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:30 pm

Police said dozens of the plants were seized on July 27 in Braybrooke Road following concerns raised about a possible cannabis factory.

Officers, including a drone unit, attended and seized a large quantity of mature cannabis plants.

Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a class B drug, and on suspicion of abstracting or using electricity without authority.

The cannabis factory police found during the raid. Picture from Sussex Police

He was released under investigation, while enquiries continue.

Neighbourhood Enforcement Sergeant David Gill said: “This as a significant discovery after residents reported their concerns to us about a property being used to cultivate cannabis.

“Drug production and supply causes harm to our communities and links to wider criminal activity. This arrest demonstrates our commitment to disrupting the supply of drugs in Hastings and St Leonards.

“We encourage the public to report their concerns about anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and knife crime to us via via 101.”

