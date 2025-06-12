Hastings Police have seized a scooter from a delivery rider who had no licence or insurance.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "We stopped a delivery rider on Ashburnham Road, Hastings. No licence. No insurance. Vehicle seized and the rider summoned to court."

They added: "We’re committed to keeping our roads safe and taking action against those who flagrantly break the law.

"Please ensure your driving documents are valid: check payments are received by your insurance company; ensure your vehicle is Taxed & MOTd, this can be checked online at https://orlo.uk/706YK. Please be aware of the codes and categories on your driving licence."