Hastings Police seize vehicle and issue £300 fine from driver with no insurance

In a statement Hastings Police said: "We stopped a vehicle for no insurance on Sedlescombe Road for the second time in a week as part of #OpDownsway.
“The driver was issued a Traffic offence report (TOR) and his vehicle was seized.
“You could receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence if you are caught driving a vehicle that you are not insured to drive.
“If the case goes to court you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.
“The police also have the power to seize, and in some cases, destroy a vehicle if it's being driven without insurance.”