Hastings Police seize vehicle and issue £300 fine from driver with no insurance

Hastings Police have seized a vehicle in the town from a driver driving with no insurance.

In a statement Hastings Police said: "We stopped a vehicle for no insurance on Sedlescombe Road for the second time in a week as part of #OpDownsway.

“The driver was issued a Traffic offence report (TOR) and his vehicle was seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You could receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence if you are caught driving a vehicle that you are not insured to drive.

Hastings Police have seized a vehicle in the town from a driver driving with no insurance.

“If the case goes to court you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad