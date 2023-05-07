Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Hastings Police seize vehicle and issue £300 fine from driver with no insurance

Hastings Police have seized a vehicle in the town from a driver driving with no insurance.

By Sam Pole
Published 7th May 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 13:21 BST

In a statement Hastings Police said: "We stopped a vehicle for no insurance on Sedlescombe Road for the second time in a week as part of #OpDownsway.

“The driver was issued a Traffic offence report (TOR) and his vehicle was seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You could receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence if you are caught driving a vehicle that you are not insured to drive.

Most Popular
Hastings Police have seized a vehicle in the town from a driver driving with no insurance.Hastings Police have seized a vehicle in the town from a driver driving with no insurance.
Hastings Police have seized a vehicle in the town from a driver driving with no insurance.

“If the case goes to court you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The police also have the power to seize, and in some cases, destroy a vehicle if it's being driven without insurance.”