NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Hastings Police seize vehicle from man who had not had driver's licence since the 1960s

Police in Hastings seized a vehicle while on patrol after they found the driver had not had a driving licence since the 1960s.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:09 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST

Officers on the Queensway stopped a vehicle which was flagged as having no insurance.

Hastings Police said in a tweet: “While on patrol on Wednesday, July 11, we came across a vehicle on the Queensway in Hastings, showing as having no insurance.“On stopping the driver, he confirmed he had no insurance and holding up his hands, went on to inform us that he had not possessed a driving licence since the 1960s.“Needless to say, we seized the vehicle and summonsed the driver to court, now it’s up to the magistrates.“We will continue to focus on those drivers who drive dangerously and irresponsibly, putting other road users or pedestrians at risk.”