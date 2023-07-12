Hastings Police said in a tweet: “While on patrol on Wednesday, July 11, we came across a vehicle on the Queensway in Hastings, showing as having no insurance.“On stopping the driver, he confirmed he had no insurance and holding up his hands, went on to inform us that he had not possessed a driving licence since the 1960s.“Needless to say, we seized the vehicle and summonsed the driver to court, now it’s up to the magistrates.“We will continue to focus on those drivers who drive dangerously and irresponsibly, putting other road users or pedestrians at risk.”