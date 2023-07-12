NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Hastings Police seize vehicle from man who has not had driver's licence since the 1960's

Police in Hastings have seized a vehicle while on patrol with the driver not having a driving licence for over 60 years.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:09 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 18:14 BST

Officers were conducting patrols on the Queensway in the town where they stopped a vehicle for showing as having no insurance.

On stopping the driver, officers found out that the driver had not possessed a driving licence since the 1960’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement Hastings Police said: “While on patrol on Wednesday, July 11, we came across a vehicle on the Queensway in Hastings, showing as having no insurance.“On stopping the driver, he confirmed he had no insurance and holding up his hands, went on to inform us that he had not possessed a driving licence since the 1960s.“Needless to say, we seized the vehicle and summonsed the driver to court, now it’s up to the magistrates.“We will continue to focus on those drivers who drive dangerously and irresponsibly, putting other road users or pedestrians at risk.”

Police in Hastings have seized a vehicle while on patrol with the driver not having a driving licence for over 60 years. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice in Hastings have seized a vehicle while on patrol with the driver not having a driving licence for over 60 years. Picture: Sussex Police
Police in Hastings have seized a vehicle while on patrol with the driver not having a driving licence for over 60 years. Picture: Sussex Police