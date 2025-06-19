Hastings Police stopped a delivery motor bike with no valid insurance, a bald tyre and a non-functioning rear brake.

Hastings police stop delivery bike - 'no valid insurance, a bald tyre and non-functioning rear brake'
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Vehicle stopped in Hughenden Road area of Hastings."
They added: "We stopped a delivery motorbike that had come to our attention due to concerns around vehicle compliance.
"Upon inspection, it was found that the rider did not have valid insurance, the vehicle had a bald tyre and a non-functioning rear brake, both serious safety concerns.
"The rider has been reported for the relevant offences, and the vehicle was issued with a PG9 prohibition notice."
A PG9 prohibition notice is a formal notice issued by police or DVSA officers that prohibits a vehicle from being used on public roads due to safety-critical defects and cannot be driven until the faults are fully rectified.
The spokesperson added: "We understand the public’s concerns around road safety, and we remain committed to taking appropriate action to keep our roads safe for everyone."