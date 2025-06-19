Hastings police stop delivery bike - 'no valid insurance, a bald tyre and non-functioning rear brake'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST
Hastings Police stopped a delivery motor bike with no valid insurance, a bald tyre and a non-functioning rear brake.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Vehicle stopped in Hughenden Road area of Hastings."

Most Popular

They added: "We stopped a delivery motorbike that had come to our attention due to concerns around vehicle compliance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Upon inspection, it was found that the rider did not have valid insurance, the vehicle had a bald tyre and a non-functioning rear brake, both serious safety concerns.

Police said the vehicle was stopped in Hughenden Road area of Hastings. Pic: Hastings Policeplaceholder image
Police said the vehicle was stopped in Hughenden Road area of Hastings. Pic: Hastings Police

"The rider has been reported for the relevant offences, and the vehicle was issued with a PG9 prohibition notice."

A PG9 prohibition notice is a formal notice issued by police or DVSA officers that prohibits a vehicle from being used on public roads due to safety-critical defects and cannot be driven until the faults are fully rectified.

The spokesperson added: "We understand the public’s concerns around road safety, and we remain committed to taking appropriate action to keep our roads safe for everyone."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice