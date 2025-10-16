Hastings Police said it stopped a delivery bike driver and found 'one of the worst examples of tyre wear we’ve encountered on a motorcycle'.

Hastings Police stop delivery bike with tyre in 'dangerously defective condition' - 'one of the worst examples of wear we’ve encountered'
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit said they saw a delivery rider 'travelling at excessive speed' along Harley Shute Road on Monday (October 13).
A spokesperson said: "Upon inspection, the rear tyre of the motorcycle was found to be in a dangerously defective condition, with exposed cord clearly visible.
"This was, without doubt, one of the worst examples of tyre wear we’ve encountered on a motorcycle.
"The rider was reported for summons to court for both excess speed and use of a vehicle with a defective tyre. Due to the serious safety concerns, the motorcycle was immediately placed under a PG9 prohibition notice."
A PG9 is a formal notice issued under road traffic legislation that prohibits a vehicle from being used on the road until the defect(s) have been rectified and the vehicle has passed a safety inspection.
The spokesperson added: "This action was taken to protect the rider, other road users, and the wider public. We remain committed to keeping our roads safe."