Hastings Police said it stopped a delivery bike driver and found 'one of the worst examples of tyre wear we’ve encountered on a motorcycle'.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit said they saw a delivery rider 'travelling at excessive speed' along Harley Shute Road on Monday (October 13).

A spokesperson said: "Upon inspection, the rear tyre of the motorcycle was found to be in a dangerously defective condition, with exposed cord clearly visible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was, without doubt, one of the worst examples of tyre wear we’ve encountered on a motorcycle.

The tyre of the bike stopped by police in Harley Shute Road. Pic: Hastings Police

"The rider was reported for summons to court for both excess speed and use of a vehicle with a defective tyre. Due to the serious safety concerns, the motorcycle was immediately placed under a PG9 prohibition notice."

A PG9 is a formal notice issued under road traffic legislation that prohibits a vehicle from being used on the road until the defect(s) have been rectified and the vehicle has passed a safety inspection.

The spokesperson added: "This action was taken to protect the rider, other road users, and the wider public. We remain committed to keeping our roads safe."