Police are targeting a Hastings road after concerns were raised by residents about drug related crime.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Following concerns raised by residents around drug related crime, Police continue to pay passing attention around Hardwicke Road and the surrounding area whilst on patrol.

"Additional patrols prompted by community reporting will continue to offer reassurances to communities, as well as to look to identify those involved.

"We continue to thank and encourage residents to report any incidents in the area.

"If you’re concerned about drug-related crime, or think/know someone who may be a victim of drug exploitation please report it to Police; all reports help to direct patrols in areas which have seen an increase in ASB and crime.

"Always call 999 in an emergency."