Hastings police has stepped up patrols to combat anti-social behaviour in Bottle Alley.

Hastings police target St Leonards to combat anti-social behaviour - 'gatherings of large groups' in Bottle Alley
A spokesperson for Hastings Police said on its Facebook page: “Throughout St Leonards, we have continued with targeted day and evening foot patrols.
"We focused on areas such as Bottle Alley in response to community reports regarding graffiti and anti-social behaviour that had led to criminal damage.
"Whilst on patrol, we spoke with numerous people who mentioned gatherings of large groups within the alley.
"These groups had reportedly caused disturbances to local residents and those walking in Bottle Alley. Our presence ensured we could address any such incidents immediately and tackle any other issues arising. Good to hear many positive comments from those we spoke to.
“Our patrols will continue, ensuring our community feels safe while out and about in the area.”
