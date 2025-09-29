Hastings Police target vehicles in town centre pedestrianised area - ''many drivers unaware vehicles not permitted'

Hastings Police officers have targeted drivers in a town centre pedestrianised area.

A spokesperson said: "We were out in Wellington Place, speaking with motorists, including food delivery drivers, who were driving through the pedestrianised area."

They added: "Many drivers were unaware that vehicles are not permitted in this zone, so we took the opportunity to raise awareness around road safety and the risks posed to pedestrians.

"One car driver was found to be driving while disqualified and without valid insurance.

'Many drivers were unaware that vehicles are not permitted in this zone,' said police. Pic: Hastings Police

"Their vehicle was seized, and they’ve been reported for summons to court.

"A big thank you to our partners at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, who joined us to share important safety advice around the use and storage of electric bikes."

People are being asked for their views on banning food delivery vehicles from using pedestrianised Wellington Place during the day.

The surge in vehicles using the pedestrian area took place during Covid lockdown but has persisted, with many saying it is getting worse, with pedestrians put at risk.

