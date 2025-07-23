Hastings police to hold awareness day on violence toward women

Hastings Police are to hold a special event in the town centre to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

It takes place on Friday 25 July, between 10am and 2pm, at the Police Pod opposite Jempsons. Thanks to the Safer Hastings Partnership, they will be handing out personal safety alarms. There will also be anti-spiking drink covers for glasses, bottles, and cans and leaflets with details on what support is available to help women and girls in relation to domestic abuse, stalking and spiking. The Police Pod is normally open daily from 12 noon to 2pm, except when urgent duties require the police elsewhere. During these hours, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) are on hand to offer support, answer questions, and chat with members of the public.