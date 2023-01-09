Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hastings Police warn Old Town businesses to be 'vigilant' after reports of youths throwing eggs at properties

Hastings Police have issued a warning to local businesses after responding to reports of youths throwing eggs at properties in Old Town.

By Megan Baker
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 12:46pm

In a post on Facebook, Hastings Police said they had carried out patrols in Swan Terrace, Old Town in response to the reports.

The post continued: “Local businesses spoken with, requesting they be vigilant regarding any youths buying eggs.

Hide Ad

“If you see us in the area, and you have any information regarding who could be responsible, please don’t hesitate to talk to us.”

Most Popular
Police officers carried out patrols in response to reports of youths throwing eggs at properties.
Hide Ad

You can get in touch with police by calling 101 or by using the website: https://orlo.uk/Yf2XF