Hastings Police warn Old Town businesses to be 'vigilant' after reports of youths throwing eggs at properties

Hastings Police have issued a warning to local businesses after responding to reports of youths throwing eggs at properties in Old Town.

In a post on Facebook, Hastings Police said they had carried out patrols in Swan Terrace, Old Town in response to the reports.

The post continued: “Local businesses spoken with, requesting they be vigilant regarding any youths buying eggs.

“If you see us in the area, and you have any information regarding who could be responsible, please don’t hesitate to talk to us.”

