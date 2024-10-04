Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 38-year-old Aaron Bailey from Hastings, who is wanted in relation to a robbery in Epsom.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information about Aaron’s whereabouts, which directly leads to his arrest and charge.

Aaron is described by Surrey Police as a Black man, around 5ft 10 tall with short black hair and a black beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has connections to Clapham, Crystal Palace, Brixton, and the Old Kent road area in Southwark.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 38-year-old Aaron Bailey from Hastings, who is wanted in relation to a robbery in Epsom. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Detective Sergeant Lee Marks said: “A number of enquiries have already been carried out to find Aaron and we’re continuing to search for him.

“If you have any information that could help to locate Aaron, please get in touch with us or, if you don’t feel comfortable doing that, you can speak to Crimestoppers which is 100% anonymous.

“Your information could be key to helping us find Aaron.” Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity is backing the effort to catch this high-risk person by offering a reward and reminding people that they have the option to use Crimestoppers and stay anonymous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that people can be reluctant to speak to law enforcement and give their details, which is why Crimestoppers offers a safe alternative, guaranteeing complete anonymity. No police. No courts. No witness statements.

“If you know where Aaron is located, please speak up. Crimestoppers is open 24/7, 365 days a year via our website and also on the phone.

“Your information could make all the difference and you’ll be helping to keep people and communities safe.”

If you have seen Aaron or have any information which could help, please direct message or report online using webchat or the webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ on the Surrey Police website quoting reference number 45240042058.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can be given 100% anonymously at any time via 0800 555 111 or by completing a secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please note that only information passed to Crimestoppers will qualify for a reward. More information can be found on the Crimestoppers website.

The reward is available until Friday, December 27, 2024.