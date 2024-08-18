Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have explained why the railway station in Hastings has been taped off this morning (Sunday, August 18).

Sussex Police said officers have closed Station Road in Hastings this morning ‘as part of an investigation into an assault’.

"Emergency services were called at around 5.30am, and a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury believed to have been caused by a bottle,” a police spokesperson said.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of breaching a restraining order, and remains in custody at this time.

Sussex Police said officers have closed Station Road in Hastings this morning ‘as part of an investigation into an assault’. Photo: Google Street View

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate other suspects, and there is likely to be an increased presence in the area while this is ongoing."

Police thanked the public for their ‘patience and understanding’ as investigation work is carried out.

Anyone who can help the investigation, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 230 of 18/08.