Detectives investigating the rape of a teenager in Hastings have released CCTV images of a man who they believe can help with their enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The incident happened in an alleyway in Hastings town centre around 1.30am on Sunday, 11 May, the man is not believed to be known to the girl."

Detective Inspector Carol Shoesmith, from the Hastings Investigations Team, added: "We have been carrying out detailed enquiries into this incident and specialist officers have been supporting the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have recently been able to obtain further details of the incident and are releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to identify as part of our investigation.

Police have released these CCTV images of a man who they believe can help with their enquiries. Pic: Sussex Police

"I would urge anyone who recognises him to please contact Sussex Police immediately.

"While we believe this was an isolated incident, we appreciate that this will cause concern among the local community and in addition to a dedicated investigation team, we have increased patrols in the area since this was reported to provide visibility and reassurance. If you have any information, no matter how small, that you think may help us, please get in contact”.

Anyone with information can report online or call 101 quoting Operation Galloway.