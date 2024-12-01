The police are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being raped in Hastings.

The incident was reported at 7pm on Saturday (November 30) and an investigation is underway.

Sussex Police has issued a statement this evening (Sunday, December 1).

This read: "Police are appealing for information following a report of a woman being raped at an address in Milward Crescent, Hastings.

"CCTV reviews and witness enquiries are being conducted in the area and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation progresses.

"The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30, wearing a black hooded jumper and dark tracksuit bottoms.”

If you have seen anyone ‘behaving suspiciously’ in or around Milward Crescent, or have any information that ‘could assist police enquiries’, you are asked to make a report immediately.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We will work relentlessly, dedicating all the necessary resources, to ensure that we find the offender responsible for this appalling crime.

“This incident is likely to cause significant concern in the community, and we want to assure residents that we are working locally, with dedicated patrols in place to provide reassurance and visibility.

"CCTV and witness enquiries are being actively undertaken, and we urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward and contact police.”

Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Camborne. In an emergency, always dial 999.