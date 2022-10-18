Hastings road taped off following serious incident
A Hastings road has been cordoned off by police following a serious incident last night.
By Joe Stack
4 minutes ago
A number of police cars and ambulances were pictured around St Matthews Road last night at about 10.15pm.
Forty five minutes later the road was taped off by police and, according to reports, detectives arrive just after midnight.
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.
Page 1 of 1