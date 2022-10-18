Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Two officers at the scene last night

Hastings road taped off following serious incident

A Hastings road has been cordoned off by police following a serious incident last night.

By Joe Stack
4 minutes ago

A number of police cars and ambulances were pictured around St Matthews Road last night at about 10.15pm.

Forty five minutes later the road was taped off by police and, according to reports, detectives arrive just after midnight.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

1. St Matthews Rd 1 .jpg

Vehicles at the scene

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales

2.

St Matthews Road was taped off

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales

3. St Matthews Rd 2.jpg

St Matthews Road has been cordoned off by police

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales

4.

Police on St Matthews Road last night

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1