Police are investigating after a young woman was raped on Hastings seafront.

Police said officers received a report – in the early hours of Sunday, February 12 – of a woman in her early 20s being raped on an area of the beach.

The incident was reported to have happened around 3.50am to 4.20am, between Hastings Pier and the junction with Robertson Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim and suspect both arrived on the seafront from the direction of Robertson Street,” a police spokesperson said. “The suspect was wearing a dark jacket over a light-coloured hooded jumper, dark bottoms and trainers.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened

“Specialist officers are supporting the victim as the investigation progresses.”

Police said a 30-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on February 13 and subsequently charged with two counts of rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 15 and has been remanded in custody to next appear on March 15, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Adelphi. Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you read?: Driver jailed after collision which left motorcyclist with 'life-changing' injuries

Advertisement Hide Ad