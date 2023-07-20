A second man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision in Hastings, police have said.

Sussex Police revealed earlier this evening (Thursday, July 20) that two teenage boys had been airlifted to hospital – with one fighting for his life and the other left with life-changing injuries – after a collision in Frederick Road.

Police said a 22-year-old man from Hastings had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update shortly after 9pm, a police spokesperson said: “A second man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision in Hastings this afternoon.

Police said an ‘urgent investigation’ is underway to ‘establish the full circumstances’ of the situation and locate any further suspects. Photo contributed

“An investigation is ongoing into the collision in Fredericks Road, in which two teenagers suffered significant injuries, at around 2.45pm.

“A 23-year-old man from Eastbourne has now been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, following the earlier arrest of a 22-year-old man from Hastings for the same offence.”

Both men remain in custody at this time, police said.

“The two victims – 13 and 14-year-old boys from Hastings – are no longer considered to be in a life-threatening condition,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the situation and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant video footage or information, is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Glastonbury.