A Hastings shop owner has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to nine offences relating to illegal tobacco and underage vape and alcohol sales, East Sussex Trading Standards said.

Lhon Karimi, 29, of Devonshire Road, was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, said a spokesperson.

He was also fined £230 and ordered to pay £500 costs at Hastings Magistrates Court.

An East Sussex Trading Standards spokesperson said: “The offences, which took place in 2023 and 2024, concerned illegal tobacco and cigarettes offered for sale, as well as underage alcohol and vape sales at Karimi’s shop, Delboys on Castle Street in Hastings.

Hidden cigarettes and tobacco in Karimi's shop. Picture: East Sussex County Council

“East Sussex Trading Standards inspected the premises in May 2023 after a child test purchaser was able to buy a can of cider from the store. Counterfeit cigarettes and cigarettes and tobacco in non-standardised packaging were discovered.

“A packet of illegal cigarettes was also sold by Karimi to an adult test purchaser in September 2023.

“A second inspection of the shop in April 2024, following the sale of an illegal over capacity vape to a child test purchaser the week before, resulted in the discovery of a further quantity of illegal cigarettes.”

After initially pleading not guilty to all the charges at court appearances throughout 2024, Karimi changed his plea at the start of his trial in December last year, East Sussex Trading Standards said.

Hidden vapes in Karimi's shop. Picture: East Sussex County Council

The spokesperson said: “Karimi pleaded guilty to five counts of breaching the Trade Marks Act, two counts of supplying tobacco in non-standardised packaging and one count each of breaching the Licensing Act and breaching the Children and Families Act.

“At the sentencing on April 24, magistrates noted there was ‘some ignorance and naivety’ on Karimi’s part and that he pleaded guilty once he understood the offence. The court also made an order for the forfeiture and destruction of all the stock seized.”

Cllr Penny di Cara, the county council’s lead member for economy, said: “Whilst this case has taken some time to reach a conclusion, hopefully the prosecution and conviction will make it clear we will pursue offenders through the courts.

“We take the supply of illegal tobacco very seriously. The sale of cheap tobacco is widely acknowledged to negatively affect communities and encourage smoking among young people due to cheaper prices, as well as undermining the efforts of stop smoking services.

“The sale of alcohol and vapes to our young people is unacceptable and potentially exposes them to the addiction and health risks associated with the underage use of nicotine and alcohol.”