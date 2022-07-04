Hastings shop owners condemn 'nonsensical attacks' on business following smoke bomb attack

Police were called to Paper Baker on Bohemia Road around 9.50pm last Monday (June 27) after three boys, all wearing dark clothing, entered the store and caused damage to stock.

Police said staff working at the time were physically unharmed and nothing was taken.

The suspects, who all had their faces covered, then made off in the direction of Alexandra Park

The outside of Paper Baker after a smoke bomb was thrown

The shop’s owners have said they have come under a ‘repeated set of nonsensical attacks’.

Paper Baker, which opened in April last year, sells American sweets and chocolates, imported soft drinks, vegan and savoury products, CBD and smoke supplies.

In a statement, owners said: “It was always intended to bring something super special to the neighbourhood of Bohemia Road and was always expecting to automatically receive support, in a time of need, especially when a shop that appeared to be well-liked came under a repeated set of nonsensical attacks that has interrupted trading.

"Community members took to Facebook and other socials posting pictures and basking in the gossip, without thought of how this ‘panic’ would then impact on the ground for the neighbours close by or the shop itself.

Paper Baker in Bohemia Road

“Paper Baker now feels stuck, waiting to reopen, and not because they do not want to but because they do not want to attract another undeserved and frankly wanton, pointless act of criminal damage and they aren’t willing to expose their staff, customers or neighbours to it at this time.

"Without any sort of clear understanding of why the attacks are happening, and without a swell in community support to allow Paper Baker to feel as though the community support the reopening, this remains a truly difficult decision.

"We hope to have this resolved and be reopened soon.”