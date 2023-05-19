Another person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Hastings, police announced this morning (Friday, May 19).

Sussex Police said the 35-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Thursday, May 18) and remains in custody.

Police said officers investigating the stabbing, which happened this week, are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 50-year-old local woman was injured during the incident in Bohemia Road at 7.50pm on Monday, May 15. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who were initially arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“On Thursday, May 18, officers made a further arrest in connection with the incident. A 35-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody at this time.

"Officers are continuing their appeal for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV footage to come forward as part of the investigation.

"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote serial 1252 of 15/05.”

1 . Hastings Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Hastings Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Hastings Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

4 . Hastings Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures