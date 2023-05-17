Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Hastings this week, police announced today (Wednesday, May 15).

Police said emergency services were called at about 7.50pm on Monday (May 15) to a report of a 50-year-old woman with injuries in Bohemia Road.

She was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Police said detectives investigating the stabbing are now urging a woman who may have important information to come forward.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police have made two arrests in connection with the incident. Both remain in custody at this time.

"Officers want to trace a woman who was walking a golden retriever dog near the tennis courts at the St Margaret’s Road end of Falaise at about 8.05pm.

"We believe she may have spoken with a person who is a person of interest at this time.

“This remains an ongoing investigation, and there will be an increased police presence around the Falaise area of Hastings.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1252 of 15/05.”

1 . Hastings Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

