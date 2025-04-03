Hastings town centre argument between two men - one 'heavily intoxicated'
A social media post said: "Patrols aimed at offering both a police presence and reassurance, delivering crime prevention advice and support, as well as meeting residents to identify and address community issues is key to our engagement commitment.
“This week patrols have seen officers defuse ASB (anti-social behaviour) in the town centre, after witnessing an argument between two males, one male who was heavily intoxicated was moved on from the town centre, and patrols of the town continued.
"Elsewhere officers met with a local seafront business owner who had been subject to criminal damage and vandalism whereby their seating area had been damaged, together with the owner, police and partners will be looking at enhanced security measures in the area to prevent further incidents and look to identify those involved.
"As always, if you see or hear anything we need to know about, please let us know at the time, report online or by calling 101 (non-emergencies), and by calling 999 in an emergency."
