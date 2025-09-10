Police in Hastings town centre arrested a man wanted in connection with a burglary.

Hastings town centre police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary
A Hastings Police spokesperson said officers were on patrol on Tuesday (September 9).
They added: "Officers from the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a male suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred on 8th September.
"The arrest took place in Wellington Place following proactive patrols and targeted enquiries in the area. The suspect was identified and detained by officers conducting active patrols in the town centre. This outcome highlights the effectiveness of consistent, visible policing in both locating wanted individuals and addressing wider criminality.
"Daily patrols remain a constant feature of policing in Hastings, with officers regularly engaging with local businesses and members of the public. Additional officers continued high-visibility patrols throughout the town, offering reassurance and remaining on hand to respond to any emerging issues."