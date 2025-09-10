Police in Hastings town centre arrested a man wanted in connection with a burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hastings Police spokesperson said officers were on patrol on Tuesday (September 9).

They added: "Officers from the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a male suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred on 8th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The arrest took place in Wellington Place following proactive patrols and targeted enquiries in the area. The suspect was identified and detained by officers conducting active patrols in the town centre. This outcome highlights the effectiveness of consistent, visible policing in both locating wanted individuals and addressing wider criminality.

Police in Hastings town centre. Pic: Hastings Police

"Daily patrols remain a constant feature of policing in Hastings, with officers regularly engaging with local businesses and members of the public. Additional officers continued high-visibility patrols throughout the town, offering reassurance and remaining on hand to respond to any emerging issues."