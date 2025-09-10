Hastings town centre police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 10th Sep 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 17:22 BST
Police in Hastings town centre arrested a man wanted in connection with a burglary.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said officers were on patrol on Tuesday (September 9).

Most Popular

They added: "Officers from the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a male suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred on 8th September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The arrest took place in Wellington Place following proactive patrols and targeted enquiries in the area. The suspect was identified and detained by officers conducting active patrols in the town centre. This outcome highlights the effectiveness of consistent, visible policing in both locating wanted individuals and addressing wider criminality.

Police in Hastings town centre. Pic: Hastings Policeplaceholder image
Police in Hastings town centre. Pic: Hastings Police

"Daily patrols remain a constant feature of policing in Hastings, with officers regularly engaging with local businesses and members of the public. Additional officers continued high-visibility patrols throughout the town, offering reassurance and remaining on hand to respond to any emerging issues."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice