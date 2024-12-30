Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car collided with three other vehicles in a collision in Hastings late at night on Christmas Day, police said.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm.

A woman was later arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, Sussex Police said.

Police are now appealing for information.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called after a car collided with three parked vehicles in St Helen’s Road, Hastings, around 11.45pm on December 25.

“A 30-year-old woman from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured any video footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 799 of 25/12.”