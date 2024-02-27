Hastings woman jailed after stealing more than £1,000 worth of items from shops
Rona Colvin, 40, of St Helens Crescent, repeatedly targeted businesses in the town and was charged with 11 counts of shoplifting and one count of assault for offences between December 23 and February 10, Sussex Police said.
At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 12, Colvin was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment having pleaded guilty to all offences, police said.
Police added that Colvin targeted Tesco, Marks and Spencer, Primark, and Trespass, and stole more than £1,000 worth of items, including ski jackets and chocolate.
On one occasion, she also assaulted a shop manager who tried to prevent her from stealing, Sussex Police said.
Sergeant Jo Seabridge, of the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Colvin is well-known for her previous criminal history in the area and this result demonstrates our commitment to disrupt repeat offending.
“Tackling business crime is a key focus for police. We continue to work in partnership with local businesses and organisations to address the issue and provide support.”