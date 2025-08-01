‘Hate crime graffiti’ sprayed on vehicle in Horsham; Sussex Police launch investigation

Police are also looking into information that the vehicle was brought on to private land between Arun Way and Athleston Way on Friday (July 25).

Sussex Police said neighbourhood officer are engaging with the landowner and the local community.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Neil Durkan said: “We have been made aware of hate crime graffiti sprayed on a vehicle.

“We are investigating this and information that the vehicle was brought on to private land between Arun Way and Athleston Way in Horsham on Friday (25 July) bearing the hate crime graffiti.

“Neighbourhood officers are engaging with the local community and the landowner.

“Any allegation of hate crime is taken seriously and we encourage people to report online or via 101.

“Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

