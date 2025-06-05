Hate symbols painted on Bognor Regis park benches

Swastikas have been painted on a number of park benches in Bognor’s Green Flag award-winning Hotham Park, new photos show.

The pictures show the infamous hate symbol – associated with the Nazi Party and a number of far right hate movements – prominent displayed on several park benches, including a number donated by the Hotham Park Heritage Trust.

Arun District Council, which is responsible for managing the park, has released the following statement: “We have been made aware of vandalism to benches in Hotham Park in Bognor Regis. Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a criminal offense. We will have a team in the park to get rid of the graffiti urgently so that our residents and visitors can enjoy the park as intended.”