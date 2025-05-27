A ‘have-a-go hero’ tried to stop a group of men escaping from a phone shop in Hastings they had just robbed by barricading the entrance.

In CCTV footage released by Sussex Police the woman can be seen being knocked to the ground outside the Three store in Station Road by the men as they run out of the shop.

She moved an A-board in the doorway and is then seen dragging a pallet crate towards the entrance to strengthen the barricade.

Sussex Police said Daniel Larbi, 21, of Brackenbury Road, Hammersmith, David Labri, 19, of the same address, Rio Charlton, 22, of Butler Street, West Bromwich, and Gavin McCormac, 20, of Otterbourne Court, Halesowen raided the Three store in Station Road on December 11, 2024.

The moment the woman was knocked down to the ground outside the shop. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said: “Three of the group entered the store wearing dark tracksuits and masks, and threatened staff, while another acted as a lookout.

“Inside the store, the men forced access to a safe, stealing mobile phones worth tens of thousands of pounds.”

A police pursuit then took place and the group were later arrested in Bexleyheath, Kent, police said.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said the woman was a ‘have-a-go hero’, who ‘deserved a medal’.

Gavin McCormac, Rio Charlton, David Larbi, and Daniel Larbi. Picture: Sussex Police

He said: “Alongside the great work from the police in catching the Three store thieves last December we should also recognise the actions of one particular member of the public.

“In the video, released from CCTV supplied to the police by Love Hastings within minutes of the incident, a woman can be seen being knocked to the ground as the suspects burst out of the shop.

“What isn’t shown are the events leading up to this.

“As the three suspects enter the store the female shopper can be seen stopping to move an A-board into the doorway with the aim of slowing their escape.

“She then quickly goes to the opposite side of the road and drags a large pallet crate to strengthen the barricade before getting on her phone to the police.

“Although it’s generally advisable to stay out of harm’s way if witnessing crimes such as this in process, this particular attempt to hinder the escape of the robbers was a great example of quick thinking and deserves recognition.

“I tracked the lady in question down some days after the incident to check she was OK and thank her. Now that the sentence has been given, I think it’s time people know her story and the actions she took.

“We also understand that the getaway vehicle’s details were called in on 999 by another passer-by as they made off from the area, and this no doubt helped the road police identify and stop the car an hour or so later.”

The four men were each jailed on April 25 for three years for robbery and for dangerous driving, and were each disqualified from driving for two and a half years, police said.