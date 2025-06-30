Have you seen Samuel, 37, last seen in Arundel?

Have you seen Samuel?

Sussex Police offciers are looking for 37-year-old Samuel, from Calcot, Berkshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was last seen in the Whiteways Lodge car park, Arundel, around 10.30am to 11am, according to Police.

He is 5’ 8”, with short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black jumper, a grey and khaki T-shirt, black mid-length shorts and black Nike Huarache trainers.

“We are concerned for his welfare. If you see him, phone 999 immediately quoting serial 531 of 30/06,” a police spokesperson said.