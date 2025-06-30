Have you seen Samuel, 37, last seen in Arundel?
Sussex Police offciers are looking for 37-year-old Samuel, from Calcot, Berkshire.
The man was last seen in the Whiteways Lodge car park, Arundel, around 10.30am to 11am, according to Police.
He is 5’ 8”, with short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black jumper, a grey and khaki T-shirt, black mid-length shorts and black Nike Huarache trainers.
“We are concerned for his welfare. If you see him, phone 999 immediately quoting serial 531 of 30/06,” a police spokesperson said.