Have you seen Samuel, 37, last seen in Arundel?

By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Jun 2025, 18:18 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 18:18 BST
Have you seen Samuel?placeholder image
Have you seen Samuel?
Sussex Police offciers are looking for 37-year-old Samuel, from Calcot, Berkshire.

The man was last seen in the Whiteways Lodge car park, Arundel, around 10.30am to 11am, according to Police.

He is 5’ 8”, with short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black jumper, a grey and khaki T-shirt, black mid-length shorts and black Nike Huarache trainers.

“We are concerned for his welfare. If you see him, phone 999 immediately quoting serial 531 of 30/06,” a police spokesperson said.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice